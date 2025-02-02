Paatal Lok 2's Ishwak Singh reacts to his character Imran Ansari's killing in Jaideep Ahlawat-led series; 'it actually felt...'

In Sudip Sharma's captivating TV series Paatal Lok, Jaideep Ahlawat plays the lead and is joined by actor Ishwak Singh (playing Imran Ansari). Both the characters have been key to the storyline of the show. However, the tragic assassination of Singh's character in Season 2 left everyone in shock. Reacting to it, Ishwak said that it actually felt like a personal loss. Read on!

The captivating TV series Paatal Lok has kept the audience hooked since it first aired on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2020. After the successful run of the first season, the makers announced Season 2, which premiered on January 17, 2025, on Prime Video India. However, the sudden turn of events in the series left everyone shocked.

For the unaware, Ishwak Singh's character, officer Imran Ansari, is suddenly gunned down in the second season of the show, leaving viewers in disbelief. Fans gave strong reactions to the unanticipated twist because Ansari was one of the admired characters of the series. While talking to India Today Digital, Singh stated that the death of Ansari 'felt like a personal loss'.

The actor revealed that he was pretty bummed when he found out about the twist upon reading the script of Paatal Lok Season 2. Calling it the "end of the road," Singh revealed that he wouldn't be a part of it anymore. While talking to the publication, the Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan actor divulged that he got the same reaction from his co-star Jaideep Ahlawat and everyone closely associated with the trending series.

Recalling the time when they first read the script, he revealed everyone was in a state of shock. Later, when the show was released, viewers gave the same reaction and were upset about his killing. In fact, many told him that they stopped watching the show while some took time off to digest the fact that their favorite character was killed.

"It's crazy, but it shows how this character was so loved," he stated, adding that the sequence affected a lot of people. Apart from Singh and Ahlawat, Season 2 also stars Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, Jahnu Barua, Anurag Arora, Prashant Tamang, Merenla Imsong and LC Sekhose.