Parents-to-be Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra radiate love as they walk hand-in-hand at airport; netizens say ‘can't wait for baby Malhotra’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently announced their pregnancy, and the soon-to-be parents were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the airport, leaving fans in awe. The duo looked absolutely adorable, with fans gushing over them, and one even commenting, 'Can’t wait for baby Malhotra!'

For their outing, Kiara Advani looked radiant in a white and yellow floral maxi dress. She left her hair open and accessorized with a stylish pair of glasses, with her pregnancy glow clearly evident. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper as always in an off-white T-shirt paired with a brown jacket and denim jeans.

See the video here:

On February 28, 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share the joyous news of expecting their first child. In the heartfelt post, the couple posed with Kiara’s hands resting over Sidharth’s as they held an adorable pair of white knitted baby socks. A lush green plant could be seen in the background, adding to the warmth of the moment.

Kiara captioned the post, "The greatest gift of our lives (baby angel emoji). Coming soon (red heart, nazar amulet, folded hands emoji)."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at the picturesque Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

It was a very intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

In an earlier interview with ABP, Kiara Advani spoke candidly about her bond with Sidharth Malhotra, describing him as her true sense of "home." She shared that being with him brought her the same warmth and comfort she experienced with her family, making their connection even more special.

Marking their second wedding anniversary, the couple shared heartfelt posts dedicated to each other, celebrating their journey together.

On the work front, Advani will be next seen in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Meanwhile, Malhotra will be next seen in Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor.