5 Sidharth Malhotra movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video that will make you fall in love with the father-to-be again

Sidharth Malhotra’s journey began with being a model and then assisting Karan Johar in the film, My Name Is Khan. Two years later, he got his big break in the acclaimed filmmaker’s teen drama, Student of the Year. The rom-com earned him accolades, with the audience lauding his performance. Soon after, he was flooded with film offers.

Here are some Sidharth Malhotra movies that can be watched on Netflix, Prime Video:

1. Student of the Year

Where to watch: Netflix

Sidharth Malhotra came and conquered the big screen with his debut movie, Student of the Year. He was seen playing the Abhimanyu Singh, an ambitious man from a middle-class household. Quickly, the soon-to-be-father created a name for himself in the industry. Helmed by Karan Johar, the sports romantic comedy film also featured debutants Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt along with Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor, and Farida Jalal.

2. Hasee Toh Phasee

Where to watch: Netflix

A year later, he was offered Vinil Mathew’s Hasee Toh Phasee, a romantic comedy-drama co-starring Parineeti Chopra, along with Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena and Neena Kulkarni. With faith in him, KJo co-produced the movie along with Phantom Films. As expected, it was a commercial success with Malhotra cementing his name as one of the promising newcomers in the industry.

Advertisement

3. Kapoor & Sons

Where to watch: Netflix

Soon after, the floodgates opened and Sid was offered multiple movies. In 2026, he was seen as Arjun Kapoor in the family-drama, Kapoor & Sons. The movie revolved around a dysfunctional family, the relationship between two estranged brothers and Arjun’s increasing affection towards Tia Malik (played by Alia Bhatt). Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie also starred Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor.

4. Shershaah

Where to watch: Prime Video

With Shershaah, Malhotra shed his boy-next-door image and was seen wearing the shoes of a war hero. In the war film, he played the role of Captain Vikram Batra, a martyr of the Kargil War who inspired the story of the film. Filmmaker Vishnuvardhan made his Hindi debut with this film and created a masterpiece, also featuring Kiara Advani.

5. Yodha

Where to watch: Prime Video

Last year, the handsome hunk wore the uniform of an army soldier once again and was seen as Arun Katyal in the action thriller film, Yodha. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the movie also starred Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Advertisement

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!