When Kiara Advani revealed real reason she wanted to get pregnant and wished for baby girl and boy: READ

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to welcome their first child. The couple took to Instagram to announce the joyful news through a joint post. They shared a picture featuring a tiny pair of baby socks, hinting at their upcoming parenthood. As fans celebrate their announcement, let's revisit a past moment when Kiara expressed her desire to have both a baby girl and a boy. She also humorously mentioned that one of the reasons she looked forward to pregnancy was the freedom to eat whatever she wanted.

When Kiara Advani was promoting her film Good Newwz starring her, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles, she spoke about getting pregnant, and the reason she gave was, "I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go".

Kiara was asked if she ever thought of having twins, to which she replied that she would want healthy children and mentioned wanting a baby girl and boy. Meanwhile, the duo took to Instagram and shared the news in a joint post. See here!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the most beautiful couple in the tinsel town. They got married in February 2023 in the most dreamy way possible at Suryagarh Place in Jailsmer, and the video of their wedding that was shared by Kiara gave fans goosebumps and made them believe in love all again.

It was a very intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. However, the couple hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

In a previous interview with ABP, Kiara Advani opened up about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, describing him as someone who always felt like "home" to her. She explained that whenever she was with him, she experienced the same warmth and comfort she felt in her own family.

Coming from a loving and nurturing household filled with care and affection, she found it significant to feel the same way with someone else. This realization, she shared, made her certain about their bond.

On the work front, Advani will be next seen in Don 3 and War 2.