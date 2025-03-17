PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh slay in black at airport; Tamannaah Bhatia, Veer Pahariya attend Rasha Thadani’s birthday bash and more

Just like most of us, many B-town celebs also went out and about on Sunday, March 16, 2025. New parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made waves at Mumbai airport. Celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia, Veer Pahariya, Raveena Tandon, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others attended the birthday bash of youngster Rasha Thadani. Take a look at some big celebrity spotting of the day.

1. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone slay in all-black ensembles

The ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made heads turn with their stylish entry at Mumbai airport. The parents of Dua Padukone Singh took airport fashion to another level and slayed together in stylish matching black ensembles.

2. Rasha Thadani arrives for her birthday bash

On March 16, 2025, youngster Rasha Thadani celebrated her 20th birthday. At the event, the Azaad debutant put her best fashion foot forward as he rocked a black cutout dress. Raveena Tandon’s daughter paired her attire with matching high heels. Keeping her makeup minimal with pink lips, she left her hair open and carried a diamond-studded heart-shaped purse.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia attends Rasha Thadani’s birthday celebration

After celebrating Holi with Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon and Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia made sure to be part of the youngster’s birthday celebration. Hence, she arrived at the popular Mumbai restaurant looking like a diva. The Stree 2 actress wore a well-fitted midi-dress and casually carried a black and white jacket on her shoulders. She completed her look with flushed cheeks, high heels and an expensive bag.

4. Raveena Tandon, Veer Pahariya join Rasha’s birthday party

Raveena Tandon is one happy mom who joined the 20th birthday party of her daughter, Rasha Thadani. The veteran Bollywood actress brought her A-game to the soiree and gave youngsters a run for their money. Tandon wore a black crop-top and skirt with golden detailing.

She was joined by actor Veer Pahariya who made his acting debut with Akshay Kumar in Sky Force.

5. Ibrahim Ali Khan looks stylish at star-studded event

Among the many celebs who attended Rasha’s birthday bash was Nadaaniyan actor, Ibrahim Ali Khan. He was seen rushing into the eatery in a plain whit t-shirt which he paired with blue denim pants and a quirky black jacket.

