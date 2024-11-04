THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra revealed she and Nick Jonas did ‘show and tell’ during their dating period; ‘That’s how we got to know…’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They tied the knot in 2018 and have an adorable daughter, Malti Marie. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when Priyanka revealed that she and Nick did a ‘show and tell’ during their dating period so as to get to know each other’s careers.

In an old appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she didn’t know a lot about the Jonas Brothers initially. She admitted to knowing a few of their songs but wasn’t really familiar with them. The actress shared that both she and Nick Jonas didn’t know much about each other before.

Priyanka then disclosed how they learned about each other’s careers. She stated, “So we did a show and tell after we started dating, where we showed each other our work from when we were younger, the embarrassing stuff, the horrible things.” She called the way ‘great’ and added, “That’s how we got to know each other’s careers.”

In 2024, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali and Halloween in style. They hosted a Diwali bash in London and shared glimpses of their festivities on Instagram.

Priyanka wore a stunning red saree for the occasion, while her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas also donned a red ethnic outfit. Nick looked handsome in an ivory kurta and printed jacket. There was a heartwarming picture of the trio lighting some sparklers. The caption read, “Just a perfect Diwaloween.” Have a look!

Advertisement

In another post, Priyanka gave a peek into the Diwali puja at their home in London. She wished her followers, “Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world.” Check it out!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for her spy series Citadel. She is set to return as agent Nadia in the second season of the show. The first season was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. PC has also wrapped shooting for two movies this year, the action comedy Heads of State and the pirate film The Bluff.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pose happily for Diwali PIC giving Hum Saath Saath Hain vibes with their families; fan comments, ‘Nazar na lage’