Jewel Thief: Jaideep Ahlawat gives a humble response when asked about his comparison to Irrfan Khan: 'Have to be on...’

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming heist film, Jewel Thief. The actor’s exceptional performances have won over audiences over the years, and many of his fans have hailed him as a worthy torchbearer of the late Irrfan Khan’s cinematic legacy. Overwhelmed by such a great compliment, Ahlawat reacted humbly and expressed his honor at the comparison.

While speaking with India Today, Jaideep Ahlawat was asked about being compared to Irrfan Khan . In response, the actor was at a loss for words and asked, “What should I even say?”

He stated, "It's a very personal feeling. Deep down, there is a huge sense of responsibility in a very surreal way. You also feel very honored that someone loves your work so much; that in itself becomes a huge responsibility. I have to be on my toes and aware of this sense of exploring the art of filmmaking—not just acting, but the entire process," he said.

The Jewel Thief actor noted that if he doesn't explore new opportunities, then his audience watching his work wouldn't be exploring either.

Further, when asked about a particular genre he is keen to explore, Jaideep Ahlawat shared that there are many things he wishes to pursue. He expressed his belief that genres are a "very small thing" and admitted that he might be able to answer that question 10 years from now. For now, he considers it an "open field" for exploration.

On the other hand, the late Irrfan Khan left an indelible mark with his compelling performances in films like Madaari, Billu, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, and many more. Tragically, he passed away at the age of 53 in 2020 after suffering from a colon infection.

On the professional front, Jaideep will next be seen in the highly anticipated heist film Jewel Thief, which also features Saif Ali Khan , Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles. Notably, Ahlawat’s dance moves in the film’s first track, Jaadu, have already grabbed attention and left audiences impressed.

Directed by Robbie Gulati and Kookie Gulati, the film is backed by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on April 28, 2025.

