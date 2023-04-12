Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Arjun Kapoor wins Reel Star presents Stylish Pathbreaker - Male

On April 7, Pinkvilla hosted the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 at JW Marriott in Mumbai, Juhu. The starry night was attended by renowned celebs like Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Govinda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Ananya Panday and others. They were seen dazzling on the red carpet in their fashionable avatars. Celebrities from different fields including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports and the culinary world were honoured at the award ceremony for making a mark with their fashion choices.

Arjun Kapoor takes home the Stylish Pathbreaker - Male award

Amongst everyone, Arjun Kapoor was seen making a dapper appearance at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2. He opted for an all-black outfit and completed his look with his hair pulled back in a pony. He won Reel Star presents Stylish Pathbreaker - Male award. It was presented by Raashii Khanna and Nick Bahl, Co-Founder, ReelStar. Have a look:

Earlier, he took to Instagram and shared a quick BTS video from the awards night. From posing on the red carpet to reuniting with his colleagues like Ayushmann, Maniesh Paul and others, the collage video gave a glimpse of his time at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2. Along with it, he wrote, "#BTS from last night: Stylish Path Breaker - Male’ Thank you @pinkvilla #PinkvillaStyleIcons2023."

Many other celebrities were honoured at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 for their style and contribution to their field. Check out the full list of winners at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 here.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: 10 UNMISSABLE candid pics ft. Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Sivakarthikeyan and others