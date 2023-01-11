EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on the possibilities of a crossover film with Ajith Kumar; Says ‘It can happen’

Arjun Kapoor , the popular Bollywood actor is set to release his ambitious project Kuttey . The highly anticipated project, which is helmed by newcomer Aasman Bhardwaj, the son of renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, is slated to get a theatrical release on January 13, Friday. Along with Arjun Kapoor, Kuttey features a stellar star cast including Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Shardul Bhardwaj, and others in the lead roles.

Arjun Kapoor about his idea of crossover films

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor's father and the senior producer Boney Kapoor is actively involved in the Tamil cinema business. He has collaborated with the celebrated Tamil star Ajith Kumar for the recent blockbuster Valimai, and his latest outing Thunivu. So, in his interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun was asked about his idea of crossover films.

The actor admitted that he is open to the idea of crossover films, and stated that it can happen someday. "I think it has happened for many years now. We've had Rajinikanth sir coming and working over here. We've had actors go from here, we've had people go back and forth. It is not something new. I'm sure Vishal Bhardwaj has interacted with people from regions and worked. You've musicians going, you've singers, it's not that it's ever stopped. It's coming to the forefront visually now because their industry is doing really well," said Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor on a possible collaboration with Ajith Kumar

When he was asked whether he would like to collaborate with Ajith Kumar on a project, Arjun Kapoor added that it should happen for the right reason. "South films are catering to a boarder spectrum of audiences - which is the whole country. Our country is enjoying the content they are curating right now. They do have the vision. I would of course love to work with them. I have always been open to it - language has never been a barrier. You always want to go and learn, you always want to work with all sorts of people. My father is engaged with them even today. But I think, more than it is about doing it for the right reason, not because right now that's what is selling. There has to be some genuiness to doing these things" he said.

Watch Arjun Kapoor's interview with Pinkvilla, below: