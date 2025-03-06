POLL RESULT: Fans pick Oscar-nominated Hindi movie that made them most emotional; can you guess?

The 97th Academy Awards concluded recently as it honored the films and talent of 2024. Amid the craze, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to allow fans to choose the Oscar-nominated Hindi movie that made them the most emotional and left a huge impact. They have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

The poll to determine the Oscar-nominated Hindi movie that left the biggest emotional impact on the audience was conducted on March 3, 2025. Readers were asked to select between five options: Lagaan, Anuja, Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and The White Tiger.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, the film that made the fans most emotional was Lagaan. It secured 70% of the votes, followed by Mother India, which got 20%. Salaam Bombay garnered 10% of the votes.

Results of the poll for the Oscar-nominated Hindi movie that made fans most emotional:

Lagaan is a sports drama movie, which was released in 2001. It starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial revolved around the residents of a village who beat the British in a game of cricket to avoid paying taxes. The film received a lot of acclaim for its story, performances, and music. Lagaan was nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Meanwhile, during the recent Oscars, Anuja earned a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film. However, it lost to the Dutch film I'm Not a Robot.

Talking about other categories, Sean Baker’s Anora took home five awards which included Best Picture. Mikey Madison won Best Actress for her performance in the movie. Anora also secured the Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing categories. Meanwhile, Adrien Brody was crowned the Best Actor for his performance in the film The Brutalist.