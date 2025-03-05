Box Office: Sean Baker’s Anora sees 144 percent spike in earnings after sweeping 2025 Oscars on Sunday

Sean Baker’s Anora, a dark romantic comedy, is experiencing a second wind at the box office thanks to its triumphant Oscars run on Sunday, March 2. At the 97th Academy Awards, the film starring Mikey Madison as the titular character won five accolades out of its six nominations. The awards included Best Actress recognition for Madison, who bested Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Fernanda Torres, and Carla Sofía Gascon to take home the Little Gold Man as well as Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Director for Baker.

From Sunday to Monday, Anora experienced a 144% surge in its earnings, with its collections on the latter day breaching the USD 131,000 mark for the first time since November.

The critically acclaimed comedy-drama follows the titular character, a New York City stripper who unexpectedly falls in love with the son of a Russian oligarch. He promises her respect and riches, only to bring more chaos into her life. Alongside Madison, the film’s ensemble cast includes Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

In her Best Actress acceptance speech on Sunday, Madison thanked the sex worker community for inspiring the film, alongside expressing gratitude to the production team.

Anora premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, where it garnered significant buzz and scored the prestigious Palme d’Or. Neon released the film theatrically in October of the year, and it went on to earn USD 41 million worldwide against a humble USD 6 million budget, making it Baker’s highest-grossing film to date.

Advertisement

In addition to its Oscars success, Anora was named one of the top 10 films of 2024 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. The film pretty much led the awards season, securing numerous accolades, including Best Actress for Madison at the BAFTAs.

The post-Oscar buzz is doing wonders for Anora, as it would for any other Best Picture-winning movie. New audiences are eager to discover why the film dominated Hollywood’s biggest night. The renewed box office success underscores the film’s widespread appeal, as even months after its release, it continues to keep screens in cinemas and invite audiences to fill the seats.

Anora will make its way to Hulu on March 17.