Has Kiara Advani ‘dominated’ Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2 teaser? Her 1st ever bikini look leaves fans ‘surprised’

War 2 is making headlines and all for all the right reasons. The much-awaited teaser of the film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani have finally been released and fans can’t contain excitement. The real highlight was Kiara Advani’s first ever bikini look that left fans ‘surprised’. They in fact took to social media and shared that the actress ‘dominated’ the other two lead stars.

Yes, you heard that right! Mom-to-be Kiara Advani looked absolutely breathtaking in a golden bikini in the teaser. It begins with the actress, who is seen on a beach walking confidently, wearing a sizzling golden bikini and flaunting her toned body. Her look is definitely not to be missed. She is also seen getting romantic with Hrithik Roshan in another shot.

Kiara’s bikini look has fans talking and for all the right reasons. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), fans praised her look. A user wrote, “I am still a bit surprised that instead of the 2 superstars everyone is talking about #KiaraAdvani and rightfully so, coz look at that body mannnn, dominated both Jr NTR and Hrithik #War2.”

While another wrote, “all hail goddess kiara.” One also commented, “She Dominated,” with a fire emoticon. Another user wrote, “Rockstar.”

While one chimed in writing, “Among All the bikini Shot hype really love this visual as well looking forward to see their chemistry.” Another wrote, “Mommy #KiaraAdvani.”

Meanwhile, sharing the teaser on her Instagram story, Kiara Advani talked about her firsts in War 2 and wrote, “Lots of firsts in this, First YRF film, First action film, First with these 2 amzing heroes, First collaboration with Ayan And ofcourse First bikini shot.”

She added, “Here's the teaser hope we've got you excited for August!”

For the unversed, War 2 is the next installment in Aditya Chopra’s Spy Universe. Packed with adrenaline-packed action scenes, beautiful locations, and Hrithik and Kiara’s chemistry, the teaser has created even more eagerness for the film’s release.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is all set to hit the theaters on August 14, 2025. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

