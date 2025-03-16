POLL RESULT: Salman Khan's THIS track has become fan-favorite Holi song and we're not surprised

The festival of colors is not complete without slathering our beloved with semi-permanent colors, relishing homemade delicacies and grooving to some iconic Holi tracks. A couple of days ago, we asked fans to vote for their favorite Holi songs released after 2010 that they continue to enjoy even today. Well, the result of the poll is here and fans have voted for Salman Khan’s Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandar. Check it out!

Most of us celebrated the festival of colors with much pomp and enthusiasm on March 14, 2025. Chances are, some of us are still struggling to wash those colors off as we resume work after a long weekend. While you regret some of the choices made in the past two days, we have finally found out which Holi songs released after 2010 got fans grooving.

In a poll conducted by Pinkvilla, fans were asked to vote for their favorite Bollywood track to which they vibed on Holi 2025. Among the five options given to them, 65% of people voted for Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandar as their new Holi anthem. For the unknown, the peppy number was released on March 11, 2025, and it topped the charts within three days. Sung by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, the track features Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal.

Bagging the second spot in the poll is Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Close to 25% of people voted for this iconic Holi song that continues to rule the dance floors. To refresh your memory, the hit song features Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur having a blast at a Holi party.

In the third spot is Jai Jai Shivshankar from the action-thriller movie, War. Around 10% of voters thought this Holi song released after 2010 still got them grooving. The song is picturized on Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff while the 2019 movie also stars Vaani Kapoor. The track is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal with lyrics by Kumaar and composition by Vishal and Shekhar.

