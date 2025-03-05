Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor-led Bajrangi Bhaijaan to re-release in cinemas on its 10th anniversary? Kabir Khan reveals

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the most popular movies in Bollywood. Led by Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the heartwarming story won hearts during its original release. The film is set to mark its 10th anniversary in 2025. Director Kabir Khan recently revealed whether there were plans to re-release the movie in theaters on this special occasion.

In a recent interview with India Today Digital, Kabir Khan opened up about the lasting impact of his 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He said that the movie has taken on a ‘life of its own’ and it is becoming bigger every year. The filmmaker shared that he felt he should do something about it since the movie was completing 10 years of release.

Regarding the re-release plans, Kabir added, “I will speak to Salman Khan and tell him let’s do something about it. That’s a great idea.”

In the comedy drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Pawan meets a mute girl, Munni. He vows to reunite her with her family and take her back to her home in Pakistan. The cast of the movie includes Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Harshaali Malhotra. It was released in theaters on July 17, 2015.

The film received a lot of acclaim for its story, performances, dialogues, and music. It was a massive success at the box office. Bajrangi Bhaijaan even won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently gearing up to entertain the audience with another big movie. He is preparing for the release of the highly anticipated Sikandar. In the action entertainer, he stars opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi also feature in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Sikandar is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid 2025. Zohra Jabeen, the first song from the soundtrack, was released recently. Featuring the lead pair, it is a festive dance number.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan has the film Daayra with Meghna Gulzar in her lineup.