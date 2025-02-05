Priyanka Chopra embraces her Indian side as she kick starts wedding festivities of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya; PICS

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra is all set to get married to his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya. The actress landed in Mumbai just a couple of days back from Hyderabad for the special occasion. Now, most recently, the actress’ mother shared glimpses as they kick-started the wedding festivities surrounded by their close friends and family.

On February 5, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra took to her social media handle and posted a series of pictures and a video from the Puja ceremony. The multi-picture post started with a video glimpse in which the actress’ mother and their family members participated in the holy ceremony.

The post continued with Madhu Chopra posing with her family members. In one of the clicks, the Desi Girl was caught in a candid moment as she was talking to her mother. The actress looked gorgeous in a traditional orange suit, long earrings, and hair left open. PeeCee’s petite bindi and mangalsutra accentuated her overall Indian look.

"A divine start to the wedding festivities! May Mata Rani bless the couple @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya with happiness, love, and prosperity Blessed to have family and friends around for this auspicious start," the post was captioned.

Madhu Chopra shares glimpses from pre-wedding festivities

The elated mother is consistent in sharing glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities. Chopra also shared a group photo featuring PeeCee and their other family members. "Behna’s and bhabhi taking Sajan ki Mehandi," the post was captioned.

On Tuesday, Priyanka also shared a bunch of pictures and videos that captured the vivacious energy of "shaadi ka ghar." The first picture featured the actress making a goofy face as she stood inside a room along with other people. The next slide showed her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, enjoying colors and sketchbooks with her friends.

One of the pictures also showed the actress enjoying her meals with her family members where she was also joined by her father-in-law, Kevin Jonas, and mother-in-law, Denise Jonas. The post concluded with a brief video showcasing Siddharth Chopra's fiance, Neelam Upadhyaya, dancing with a kid while he smiled while sitting on a couch nearby.

Priyanka Chopra is shooting with Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad for SS Rajamouli’s tentatively titled SSMB29.