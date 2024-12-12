Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas reveals what excited him early in their relationship and you’ll be happy to know it

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, continue to set couple goals that inspire fans worldwide. Recently, Nick opened up about the aspects of Priyanka and her culture that captivated him early in their relationship. Among his revelations were his admiration for her career, his growing love for Indian culture, and his ever-expanding playlist of Hindi songs.

Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024, Nick Jonas reminisced about those early days of their romance. He shared, “I was so excited to get to learn more about her career and her work early in our relationship and to really familiarize myself not only with her work in Indian cinema, but all of it.”

What started as an introduction to her filmography blossomed into a deep appreciation for Indian music, food, and traditions, previously unfamiliar to him. His growing playlist of Hindi tracks, he confessed, is a testament to his evolving connection with the culture. The singer also praised Bollywood films, noting how they’ve enriched his creative perspective.

At the same event, Priyanka Chopra, on her part, revealed fascinating tidbits about her own life and work at the event. Reflecting on her wedding preparations, she shared how she balanced her personal and professional commitments. While filming in Old Delhi, her team ingeniously transformed her set into dual-purpose zones—a makeup room and a ‘wedding room’.

Advertisement

With people coming to her for final approvals between shots, Priyanka seamlessly planned her wedding festivities, embodying the spirit of hardworking women everywhere who juggle work and life with finesse.

The Citadel actress also looked back on her Don days, recounting how director Farhan Akhtar emphasized ‘grace’ for her introduction scene. To perfect her role, she took Tai Chi classes, sharpening her craft.

“By the time I came to Don, I had realized that the most important thing to focus on is my craft, not your relationships with your director, co-actors, not how you behave on set, but what you do between action and cut,” she said.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such news!

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla At RSIFF: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks About The 'Magic' Of The Matrix Franchise; Says It 'Changed Cinema'