Priyanka Chopra poses with Nick Jonas during Red Sea International Film Festival visit; don’t miss their feast and actress getting mesmerized amid stunning lights

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently headed to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024. The actress has now dropped some glimpses from her trip on social media. Priyanka posed with her husband for a picture, enjoyed a delicious feast, and also got mesmerized amid stunning lights.

Today, December 12, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos from her recent visit to Jeddah for the Red Sea International Film Festival. She wore a beautiful white outfit for her appearance at the festival yesterday. In some pictures, she flaunted her look, while others showed her on the stage.

A video showed Priyanka standing amid sparkling white lights. She looked awestruck and exclaimed, “What a trip! " Other clips showed the actress enjoying herself amid the colored lights and other illusions. The last slide was a group picture taken at night, in which PC stood with her husband, Nick Jonas, and her team. She wore a printed top with loose pants, while Nick was dressed in all black.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “An assortment (starry-eyed emoji) @redseafilm.” Have a look at the post!

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Priyanka’s looks and appreciated her beauty in the comments section. One person said, “Oh hi goddess!” while another wrote, “You and that event look spectacular.” A comment stated, “Her looks are consistently brilliant always,” and some others conveyed their love with red heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra shared more glimpses on her Instagram Stories. She posed with her team amid those sparkling lights and said, “My Dream Team.” In another story, PC’s back was visible to the camera as she clicked a picture of what looked like the exterior of a restaurant. Nick Jonas was seen standing ahead of her.

The Citadel star also posted a photograph of the delicious local food they enjoyed during the trip, captioning it “Feast (heart-eye emoji).”

Check out the stories here!

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up shooting for the second installment of her spy series Citadel.

