Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: When Anand actor predicted Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav will be ‘next superstar’

Rajesh Khanna is considered one of the greatest actors in the country and is even known as the first superstar of Indian cinema. Today, December 29, 2024, marks his birth anniversary. On this occasion, let's throwback to the moment when the late star predicted that his daughter Twinkle Khanna and son-in-law Akshay Kumar's son Aarav will become the ‘next superstar.’

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajesh Khanna had expressed his pride in his family tree, which included himself, Dimple Kapadia, daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna, son-in-law Akshay Kumar, and grandson Aarav. The Anand actor stated that after him, Aarav would be the next superstar of the film industry.

Khanna added that he wasn’t saying that just because Aarav was Akshay’s son. He added, “He (Aarav) will carry the talent, the dedication and the sacrifice which every one of us has carried in our family. Aarav will be Indian film industry's next superstar.”

Rajesh Khanna had an illustrious film career with titles like Ittefaq, Anand, Amar Prem, Do Raaste, and many more to his name. He received many awards and accolades in his career. Interestingly, Khanna’s daughter Twinkle’s birthday falls on the same date as her father. The veteran actor passed away in July, 2012.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna share two children, Aarav and Nitara. In 2024, Akshay spoke about his son in an episode of Shikhar Dhawan’s talk show, Dhawan Karenge, which was released on JioCinema. The Housefull actor revealed that Aarav was a simple boy who was interested in fashion. Akshay revealed that his son wasn’t interested in pursuing films.

Akshay also mentioned that Aarav was studying at a university in London. He added that the young boy did all his household chores himself and even bought second-hand clothes since he didn’t believe in wastage.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has many exciting projects to look forward to. His first release for the next year is Sky Force, which is slated to arrive during the Republic Day weekend 2025. He is currently vacationing with his family ahead of the New Year’s.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s birthday celebration with family and friends in Jamnagar is as grand as it gets; see INSIDE glimpses ft. fireworks & decor