Ramayana: Yash and Kunal Kapoor set for high-octane action sequence in Ranbir Kapoor's film? Here’s what we know

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Kunal Kapoor and more, is one of the most awaited films of the year. Pinkvilla recently exclusively reported that Yash, who will be seen in the role of Raavana, will begin shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial this week. Now, as per reports, he will be seen in a high-octane action sequence with Kunal in the film.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right! As per a report in ETimes, Kunal Kapoor, who will play the role of Lord Indra, is gearing up for an action sequence opposite Yash. Ramayana will feature the high-octane battle between Lord Indra and Raavana after the latter achieves unmatched power through intense meditation, and launches a bold campaign to conquer the heavens, earth, and underworld. It’s a game-changing moment that showcases his rise as he overthrows divine forces in his quest for supremacy.

As per the reports, the action sequence will be a grand one with massive sets, cutting-edge visual effects, and intricate stunt work. Kunal Kapoor will be seen in a completely different role, facing off against Yash in an intense face-off that tests the strength and spirit of both their characters.

Meanwhile, earlier, a source told Pinkvilla, “After wrapping up a major schedule of Toxic, Yash is all set to shift to the sets of Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Mumbai. He begins his journey on Ramayana by visiting the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The visit highlights a cherished practice for the Rocking Star, who commences every new project with a temple visit.”

Advertisement

We also reported that Yash is all set to begin for his solo scenes in the schedule. He will also get a warm welcome on the sets by the makers.

The source further added, “Ramayana is a technological marvel, and the makers are looking to shoot for some of the most visually stunning sequences with Yash on the first schedule. He will be shooting for his chunk from the end of April for almost a month, and then again move on to Toxic.”

For the unversed, Ramayana is a two-part epic saga. The first part will release on Diwali 2026 and the second part is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s PIC posing with fan from Ramayana set goes viral; see inside for his look