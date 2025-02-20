Box Office: After Thandel's BIG SUCCESS, can Sai Pallavi guarantee blockbuster verdict to Ramayana Duology with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash?

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya has entered into the big league among young heroes, all thanks to director Chandoo Mondeti's "Thandel" where the actor played the role of a fisherman struck in love and Pakistani jail as well. The Telugu box office enthusiasts are stunned with Thandel and it being the perfect Valentine's Day treat for movie lovers, though it released a week ahead on February 7th. In this gigantic success, the contribution of lively starlet Sai Pallavi is massive, and that makes even Bollywood set eyes on her next act— Ramayana.

Of course, there are no doubts regarding Sai Pallavi's addition to the star cast of acclaimed director Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana, an upcoming two-part mythological movie that's being made on a grand scale, to cater to the whole of India. While another powerhouse performer Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of Lord Rama, she's playing the role of Goddess Sita and no other actress in India would have been a perfect fit for the role. Watching her breathe life into the role of Satya in Thandel, one cannot stop believing that Sai Pallavi is an actress of top calibre if explored by her directors properly. That brings us to Ramayan now.

Excitement is now building over Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Lord Sita for which she has already shot certain portions with Ranbir Kapoor. For a film that is likely to cost more than ₹600 crores including the heavy sets being built, amazing VFX that's likely to come up and the massive remunerations of the lead cast and crew, surely Sai Pallavi's finesse is likely to bring huge engagement. Though this is her Hindi debut, the actress is said to be making sure that her Hindi dialect and dialogue delivery will be spot-on.

If at all Sai Pallavi can ensure huge box office collections for the Ramayana movie, she surely willl be that next big thing in Bollywood, who has just landed in Mumbai on a flight from the glorious South.

What are your thoughts on Ramayana? What are your business expectations from the movie? Do let us know.