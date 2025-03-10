POLL RESULT: Fans have finally decided which Alia Bhatt movie on Netflix is their favorite and it's neither Dear Zindagi nor Udta Punjab

When Alia Bhatt stepped into the industry with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, a lot was said about her, especially because she came from a privileged film family. But over the years, the actress proved that there’s more to her than just her influential family name. On Netflix, there are several movies of her that prove her acting prowess. Hence, we asked fans to pick their favorite in a poll. Well, the results are here and not what most of you expected them to be. Check it out!

Among the five options given to the voters, Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed Gangubai Kathiawadi won the poll. Nearly 44% of people vote for the biographical drama as their favorite film on Netflix. To refresh your memory, the 2022 movie showcases the life and struggles of a Gangubai, a young courtesan, who takes over Mumbai’s Kamathipura and fights for the rights of her own.

Taking the second spot in the poll is the slice-of-life movie, Dear Zindagi. The film got 25% of votes. The coming-of-age comedy drama film is written and directed by Gauri Shinde and also features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It tells the tale of a cinematographer who is tired of life. Hence, she moves to Goa to find answers and look for inspiration. There, she meets a free-spirited psychologist who helps her see life from his lenses.

For the third place, there’s a tie between Alia Bhatt's films Udta Punjab and Darlings. Close to 13% of people vote for both the movies, respectively. Udta Punjab is a gripping crime thriller highlighting the drug problem in the Indian state of Punjab. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the 2016 crime drama film also stars an ensemble cast of Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Darlings, on the other hand, is about a woman who is stuck with an abusive partner in a toxic marriage. The black comedy film by Jasmeet K. Reen is produced by Alia in her debut production. She is joined by an impressive cast of Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew who are seen in key roles.

