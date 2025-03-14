Kajol calmly handles situation after excited elderly fan steps on her foot while taking selfie: WATCH

Having a fan encounter in public is a very common thing for any Bollywood celeb. B-town diva Kajol also has her admirers waiting at every nook and corner of the city, eagerly waiting to get a picture or autograph with her. On March 13, 2025, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star met with an excited elderly fan of hers as she was exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. While she patiently gave an autograph for him, the man stepped on her foot while attempting to click a selfie with her. Check it out.

On Thursday (March 13, 2025) Kajol took some time off from work to enjoy a delicious lunch at a popular food joint in Mumbai. After enjoying her favorite dishes, the actress was papped exiting the venue. While she was leaving the restaurant and making her way towards her car, the actress had a cute fan encounter with an elderly man.

Upon spotting the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress, the man couldn’t resist requesting an autograph from her. While she was signing the diary for the fan, he also attempted to click a selfie with the actress. However, in the excitement and the nervousness of meeting the Bollywood star, the elderly accidentally stepped on her foot. Upon experiencing discomfort, the diva handled the situation calmly and quickly removed her foot as she continued to sign and pose for him.

Elderly man steps on Kajol’s foot:

For the mid-week outing, Kajol was spotted wearing comfortable clothing. Ajay Devgn’s wife was spotted in a satin beige shirt which she paired with white loose bottoms. She completed her laid-back look with a pair of see-through heels and some stylish tinted eyewear. Kajol also carried her blush pink luxury handbag with her as she left the joint with a bag of food.

She was spotted sporting minimal makeup with just a flush of color on her cheeks and subtle lips. Looking at the rising temperatures in the city, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star tied her hair in a low bun.

