Ranbir Kapoor’s private chef talks about receiving 'crazy' voice notes from Rakhi Sawant when she was his client; reveals how she bargained over call

Celebrity chef Harsh Dixit, who recently made headlines for preparing a special anniversary meal for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as well as a birthday meal for KL Rahul, shared his experience of serving Rakhi Sawant decades ago. He recalled her bargaining over the phone and revealed that she used to send him ‘crazy voice notes.’

Chef Harsh Dixit, who runs a business offering private chefs for high-paying clients, shared that he previously operated a packed meal service for several Bollywood personalities about a decade ago. This is how he first met Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Among his many clients at the time was Rakhi Sawant, whom he described as being exactly the same in person as she appears in public.

Appearing on the Untriggered with AminJaz podcast, Chef Harsh Dixit discussed Rakhi Sawant, saying, “Dude, I’ve had some crazy voice notes that she would send. She would give her preferences.” When asked if she is the same off-screen as in public, Harsh laughed and confirmed, “Yes! Even her voice notes. That’s real, whatever we see the whole time. Some fasting and all she would do, and ask for some sabudana khichdi, and we’d wonder isme kahan se protein calories and all. I didn’t know she didn’t have management, she was doing it by herself.”

Harsh shared that this was over a decade ago, and Rakhi would often try to bargain over the phone. He recalled her saying things like, “Babu, nahi hoga.” He added, “It was damn fun.”

Chef Harsh Dixit also reminisced about the beginnings of his entrepreneurial journey and how he started cooking meals for celebrities. He explained that he operated a packed meal service for several Bollywood personalities about a decade ago. He said, “I started my career at a restaurant, then I started my meal-prep service. For the kind of service that it was, it got a lot of attention from people from the movie industry. They were looking for something like this, getting packed meals delivered to them based on their diets. Ranbir was one of our clients back then as well.”

He added that he was cooking for a wide range of celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, and even Rakhi Sawant.

