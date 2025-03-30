Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Tanmay Bhat makes sarcastic remark about B Praak as YouTuber makes comeback on Instagram

Over a month after the controversy that erupted on Samaya Raina's show, India's Got Latent, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia is back on Instagram. While he has been receiving a warm welcome on his return, it was comedian Tanmay Bhat's cheeky remark on B Praak that received significant attention from everyone.

Today, on March 30, Ranveer Allahbadia took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures on his social media handle. A carousel of images featured him delightfully posing with his team members, his grandmother, his pet, and a solo photo.

Sharing the pictures, Ranveer captioned the post, "Thank you to my loved ones (red heart emoji). Thank you, universe (folded hands emoji). A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth..."

Soon after, several internet users encouraged him with a warm welcome. Abhay Deol commented on the post with two clap emojis. On the other hand, comedian Tanmay Bhat dropped two comments — one roasting the YouTuber as he humorously mentioned, "Missed you (not really)," followed by a kiss emoji.

In another comment, he wrote, "Like this comment if you want a B Praak podcast." This comment of Bhatt left the internet users in splits as one user wrote, "Chill bhai Chill," and another user jokingly stated, "@tanmaybhat leave it bro he doesn't understand jokes," while many reacted with laughter emojis to the comment.

For the uninformed, soon after Ranveer’s comment on India’s Got Latent went viral on the internet, B Praak lashed out at him through his social media. The National-Award-winning singer had strongly criticized the YouTuber, saying, “I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on BeerBiceps, and we canceled that.”

He further slammed Ranveer, noting that he promoted Sanatan Dharma on his show and hosted many influential people, but his thinking is so shoddy. Later, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, the singer changed his stance and mentioned that Ranveer’s comment was wrong, but if he was seeking forgiveness, he should be forgiven.

“Kuchh baatein galat hoti hain, par hum bol jaate hain (Some things can be wrong, but we end up uttering them). But nobody should get hurt because of it. If you forgive someone, you become the bigger person.”