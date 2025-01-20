Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sanjay Dutt visits Lilavati hospital to get health update of his Parineeta co-star; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Saif Ali Khan was viciously attacked by an intruder who stabbed him multiple times in his neck and back. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent urgent surgery and is now out of danger. He is on the road to recovery. The shocking incident has left the film industry in utter disbelief. Close friends and family have been showing their support, with Sanjay Dutt, who has been in contact with Saif's family, paying a visit to the hospital to check on his well-being.

A video of Sanjay Dutt is currently going viral, showing him stepping out of his car, shaking hands with someone, and then entering Lilavati Hospital to visit his Parineeta co-star, Saif Ali Khan.

Earlier, he was spotted at Karisma Kapoor's house, where he gathered updates on Saif's health. Now, he's made his way to the hospital to check on the actor's condition personally.

Saif Ali Khan's mother, the legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, along with his sister Soha Ali Khan, were seen visiting him at Lilavati Hospital today. The family members arrived to check on Saif's condition following the shocking attack.

On the early morning of January 16, the actor was attacked inside his Bandra apartment, where he was repeatedly stabbed six times by a robber. Following the attack, he underwent two surgeries and remains under medical observation.

Dr. Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital shared with the media that Saif will continue to be monitored for another day, and the decision regarding his discharge will be made in the next one to two days.

The Mumbai Police have arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, in connection with the stabbing of Saif. He has been remanded to five days of police custody. The authorities plan to recreate the crime scene at Saif's Bandra residence to better understand the sequence of events.

Shehzad, who had entered the Khan family home with the intent to steal, managed to reach the 12th floor by climbing a pipe and entered through a bathroom window. It was in this bathroom that actor's staff first spotted the intruder, triggering a confrontation that ultimately led to the actor being stabbed while trying to intervene.

The incident took place around 2:00 AM on January 16, resulting in serious injuries to Saif Ali Khan, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

Shehzad was apprehended while attempting to flee to his village in Bangladesh and was found at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. According to the police, Shehzad hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

