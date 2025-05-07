POLL RESULT: Fans think THIS multi-starrer Saif Ali Khan movie is the most entertaining film on OTT

Saif Ali Khan is an ace actor who has delivered several hits in his career spanning decades. Hence, Pinkvilla conducted a poll and asked his fans to vote for their favorite film of the actor, which continues to entertain them even after years of its release. The results are here, and fans have voted for Dil Chahta Hai as the most-loved film to watch on OTT.

In the trending poll conducted a couple of days ago, Saif Ali Khan's fans were given multiple options, namely, Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, Cocktail, Hum Tum, and Race 2. Among them, the multi-starrer movie Dil Chahta Hai came out victorious. Nearly 36% of people voted for the film as their go-to entertainer to watch online.

To refresh your memory, Dil Chahta Hai is helmed by Farhan Akhtar in his directorial debut. The comedy-drama film tells the tale of three friends and how their lives transitioned from college to adulthood. The cult classic stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles with Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia playing supporting characters.

In the second number, with 27% votes in its favor, came Siddharth Anand’s directorial debut entertainer, Salaam Namaste. The 2005 romantic comedy-drama film is led by Saif and Preity and revolves around two modern Indians who have left their homes to make it big in Australia. The movie also features Arshad Warsi, Tania Zaetta, and Jugal Hansraj.

Reserving the third spot in this poll is Saif’s Hum Tum, which is again one of the best films of his career. Much to our surprise, only 18% of fans voted the film as their favorite film of the actor that they religiously stream on OTT.

Coming to the rom-com, Hum Tum is directed by Kunal Kohli and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. The 2004 movie showcases how two individuals, with varied opinions about life, accidentally bump into each other over the years until they finally realize they have fallen for each other. With Saif and Rani Mukerji taking the lead, the movie also stars Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, and Jimmy Sheirgill.

