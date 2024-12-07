Saira Banu develops two clots in her calf after being diagnosed with pneumonia: Reports

Legendary actress Saira Banu, known for her elegance and versatility, is currently facing a health challenge. After being diagnosed with pneumonia, she has developed two clots in her calf, according to recent reports.

Saira Banu has been facing health challenges recently, as per a recent Instagram post by Vickey Lalwani. Reportedly, she was hospitalized in October 2024 due to a severe pneumonia bout and has since developed two clots in her calf. While she is able to move around her home, it's reportedly with difficulty. Her health struggles have continued since her husband's passing in 2021.

Earlier, the legendary actress took to social media to share a touching tribute to her late husband, Dilip Kumar, on their wedding anniversary. Reflecting on their unforgettable wedding day 58 years ago, she recalled the rush and chaos that marked their special occasion.

Despite the lack of time for invitations and extravagant preparations, the day was filled with love, laughter, and beautiful memories.

In an Instagram post, Saira shared a series of cherished photos from their life together, with the final image showing her resting in a hospital bed. She reminisced about the music that played on their wedding night, calling it a surreal experience.

She humorously described their wedding as ‘wonderfully chaotic,’ as it unfolded at a rapid pace with her lehenga sewn by a local tailor and no time for formalities.

Saira Banu also opened up about the emotional impact of Dilip Kumar's passing, stating that three years without his physical presence has been difficult. She reflected on her recent hospitalization, where she found herself in the same room and bed where Dilip had once recovered.

This connection gave her strength and comfort, reinforcing the deep bond they shared and reminding her of the enduring essence of their love, symbolizing "FOREVER AND BEYOND."

