Did you know Salman Khan first saw Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram Reels and recommended her for THIS film?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film Sikandar, where he will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna. Set to hit theaters on March 30, the film has already generated buzz. Ahead of its release, the superstar revealed that he first came across Rashmika Mandanna through Instagram Reels and had initially recommended her to Aayush Sharma for Antim.

In an interview with Zoom, Salman Khan shared an interesting story about Rashmika Mandanna. He revealed, "Beech mein na thodasa, wo jo reels hote hai, we were looking for a girl for a film, so I just said, 'yeh ladki baar baar aa ri, kon hai yeh ladki?' Toh phir mein Aayush (Sharma) ko dikhaya for Antim. I said, 'This girl is the right girl for your Anti'm."

(In between, you know, those reels that keep appearing. We were looking for a girl for a film, so I just said, ‘This girl keeps showing up again and again. Who is she?’ Then I showed her to Aayush Sharma for Antim and said, ‘This girl is the right choice for your Antim.

When asked if he knew who she was, the Sikandar actor admitted that he didn’t but found her charming and endearing. Upon learning about her existing popularity, he acknowledged that he wasn’t aware of her social media fame.

However, Salman stressed that real success in the entertainment industry is not just about initial recognition but about sustaining a career for decades. He further emphasized that true achievement lies in longevity across films, OTT, or television.

Following their blockbuster Kick (2014), Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have teamed up once again for Sikandar, directed by Ghajini filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The action-packed entertainer stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and is slated for an Eid 2025 release.

Marking Salman and Rashmika’s first on-screen collaboration, the film also features Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi in significant roles. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has received a ‘UA 13+’ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an official runtime of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 47 seconds.