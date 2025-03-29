Bigg Boss 18's Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz get physically violent with each other, Shikhar Dhawan intervenes; WATCH

Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz, the two personalities who have often landed in controversy, are back in the news for their alleged fight during an event. On March 29, a video of Rajat and Asim's fight went viral like wildfire on the internet. In the viral video, the two social media personalities, who have been a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, charged at each other and got physically violent. Before their argument escalated, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan intervened to stop them.

In the viral video, Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz are seen arguing while seated on the panel with Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Malhan, and Shikhar Dhawan. The video is from the press conference of a show titled Battleground on Amazon MX Player. While talking to the media, Asim indirectly taunted Rajat about something.

After which, Rajat Dalal yelled at him and questioned him for his statements. Asim then shouted, "Galla faad ke khuch nahi hota hai (There's no point in yelling)," and charged upon Rajat. Rajat also charged on Asim and both got physically violent.

Watch Rajat Dalal and Asim Riaz's fight video here-

They pushed each other aggressively and then Shikhar Dhawan quickly intervened to stop the argument. Rubina Dilaik, who was sitting between Rajat and Asim, didn't look back while the two were arguing.

While the reason for their argument is unknown, many on the internet think that it was scripted. In the comment section of this post, a user wrote, "Kyu lag rha h mujhe ye bhi scripted h...show ki popularity ke liye," another user commented, "Cringe fake drama," and so on the speculations about Rajat and Asim's fight continued. Asim Riaz and Rajat are yet to release an official explanation for their argument.

For the uninformed, Asim Riaz last made headlines because of his viral fight with Abhishek Kumar and Rohit Shetty during his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Asim was asked to leave the show following his aggressive outburst.

On the other hand, just a few days back, Rajat Dalal's name was in the news for his argument with Digvijay Rathee. However, both resolved their differences later.

Asim Riaz and Rajat Dalal became household names after their stint in the controversial show, Bigg Boss. Asim was a part of Bigg Boss 13, whereas Rajat was seen in Bigg Boss 18.