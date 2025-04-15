Salman Khan Death Threat: Mumbai Police detains 26-year-old from Vadodara; read to know what happened next

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats.

A 26-year-old man from Vadodara, Gujarat, was taken into custody by the Worli Police for allegedly sending a death threat to Bollywood star Salman Khan through a WhatsApp message. The individual, identified as Mayank Pandya, was questioned by the authorities and later let go after being issued an official notice.

According to Free Press Journal, Police sources revealed that Mayank Pandya sent a threatening message to the Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp helpline, warning, “We will enter your house and k*ll you,” and also claimed he would place a b*mb in Salman Khan’s vehicle. Although the message didn’t explicitly mention the Bishnoi gang, its tone was reportedly consistent with earlier threats directed at the actor.

Following the nature of the message, the Worli Police filed an FIR under Sections 351(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3), Dattatray Kambale, confirmed that the mobile number used to send the threat was traced to Vadodara. A police team was subsequently dispatched to the city, where they detained the suspect for further interrogation.

The threatening message was allegedly sent at around 6:30 AM on April 13 and came to light the following day during a routine review of the WhatsApp helpline messages by the traffic police. According to officials, the message not only threatened to k*ll Sikandar actor but also included a direct warning about planting a bomb in his car.

Salman Khan has faced multiple threats in the past. In 2023, he received two threatening emails, and his father, Salim Khan, was also targeted with a note—allegedly left by the Bishnoi gang—during his morning walk.

More recently, in April 2024, five gunshots were fired outside the actor’s residence by members linked to the Bishnoi gang. The Mumbai Crime Branch later made several arrests in connection with the incident.

Salman has been under Y+ category security, but the threats have persisted. In July 2024, a man on a motorcycle tried to break into the actor’s convoy, and in November of the same year, another threat was sent through the traffic police's WhatsApp line.

The message demanded Rs 5 crore and warned of severe consequences if the demand wasn’t fulfilled. That case led to an arrest in Karnataka. Authorities are now continuing their investigation into Mayank Pandya’s possible motives and involvement in the most recent threat.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar thanks PM Narendi Modi for remembering Chettur Sankaran Nair ahead of Kesari Chapter 2 release: ‘It is so important...’