Akshay Kumar thanks PM Narendi Modi for remembering Chettur Sankaran Nair ahead of Kesari Chapter 2 release: ‘It is so important...’

Akshay Kumar recently thanked the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he paid a tribute to lawyer-nationalist Chettur Sankaran Nair, whom he will be playing in Kesari Chapter 2. The actor is currently gearing up for his period-drama film that showcases the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On Monday, April 14, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles and posted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his speech in Haryana. In the video, he was seen talking about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and also made a special mention, remembering Chettur Sankaran Nair and his contributions by standing up against the British Empire.

Expressing gratitude towards the PM, Kumar wrote, "Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle."

"It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation values the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure that we breathe in a free country! Our Kesari Chapter 2, is a humble effort to remind everyone that we must never take our freedom for granted!" he further added.

On April 14, PM Modi said that Baisakhi was also the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He further talked about C. Sankaran Nair, stating that many people might not have heard his name. He noted that he is lately being talked about so much and mentioned that he was a famous lawyer who held a very high position in the then British government.

Modi stressed that while he could have enjoyed all the power and luxuries, he left his post and raised his voice against the British crown. “He belonged to Kerala, and the incident happened in Punjab. He decided to fight a case on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He fought, and he shook the foundation of the British Empire,” he said.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 features Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan in the key roles. Backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, the period drama is set to release later this week on April 18, 2025.

