Sikandar India Box Office 3rd Weekend: Salman Khan starrer inches closer to Rs 100 crore club

Sikandar India Box Office 3rd Weekend: Salman Khan’s latest release, Sikandar, hit the theaters near Eid on 30 March 2025. The film was directed by A.R. Murugadoss with co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj. It marked the first-ever collaboration of Salman with this crew from the South. Sikandar recently completed the 3rd weekend of its release on a very poor note, showing a 3-day total of Rs 90L only.

Sikandar 3rd weekend box office

Though Sikandar has proven to be an average grosser ever since it was released, the huge downfall for the film began only after the Eid holiday period ran out. In its initial 2 weeks, the film collected just Rs 99.05 crore. During its 3rd weekend, Sikandar collected a mere sum of Rs 25L, followed by minimal growth on Saturday with Rs 30L and later Rs 35L on Sunday.

Lifetime India net expected from Sikandar

As the total sum of these 3 days stands at Rs 90L, the film now boasts of Rs 99.95 crore India net, sitting just a few inches away from the Rs 100 crore club. Though its current trend looks to be only falling downwards in the coming weekdays, Sikandar can certainly cross Rs 100 crore in India net even if it goes just 2 steps ahead of the milestone. Interestingly, the film opened at Rs 25 crore India net, exactly a quarter of Rs 100 crore.

In a better case, the lifetime India net for this Salman Khan starrer could have been slightly better if not affected by Jaat. As Sunny Deol came back on the big screen after a nearly 2-year hiatus with the same genre and scale, his film replaced Sikandar in a considerable number of screens nationwide, making the Salman Khan starrer touch a new low in its run.

Additionally, the film was highly affected by the negative word-of-mouth that it received ever since it was released. While Salman Khan was coming off several consecutive underperformers with his last few releases, Sikandar only joined it as another disappointing venture.

Watch the Sikandar trailer

Salman Khan's upcoming movies

As Sikandar nears the end of its theatrical run, Salman Khan has two films currently in development: Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, and Ganga Ram, a commercial action-drama co-starring Sanjay Dutt. Currently, both the fans and the trade have huge expectations riding on the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel for the much-awaited blockbuster comeback of Salman Khan at the box office.

