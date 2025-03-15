Salman Khan’s co-actor Adi Irani reveals superstar didn’t apologize after accidentally throwing him into glass frame; 'Apne room mein…'

Salman Khan is currently one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry. Despite enjoying so much fame, he lived a pretty simple life and continues to maintain a loving relationship with most of his co-stars and industry friends. The superstar once shared the screen with actor Adi Irani in the movie, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. During the shoot, Khan accidentally threw Irani into a glass frame. Despite seeing his co-star bleed, he didn’t apologize to him at that moment and simply left the spot. In an interview, Adi spoke about the same.

Adi Irani, who played prominent roles in films like Baazigar, Welcome, A Thursday and more, spoke about working with Salman Khan in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. The popular film and TV actor recalled how Khan threw him into a glass frame while shooting for a scene in the film.

The Welcome Back actor told Filmymantra Media that he had small glass particles on his face that left him bleeding. His condition was such that if he had denied continuing to work, the shooting would have stopped for that day. But thinking about the losses the producers might incur, he continued to shoot after getting preliminary treatment.

When asked if the Dabangg actor apologized to him after the accident, Adi revealed, “Vo toh jab pehle laga toh bahar he nikal gaya tha. No sorry, nothing. He went out. Apne room mein jaa ke baith gaya (When I first got hurt, he simply went out. No sorry, nothing. He went and sat in his room.)”

However, the senior actor admitted that the Tiger 3 star called him the next day and expressed being guilty for his actions. Khan told Irani, “Adi, I am really sorry. I can’t even look into your eyes, I was feeling so bad” adding that the Sikandar star spoke very nicely to him because he felt very bad about the accident.

The Dil actor stated that the bhaijaan of Bollywood is among those guys who can’t say sorry but they’re feeling apologetic. Abbas–Mustan’s Chori Chori Chupke Chupke also starred Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta in lead roles.