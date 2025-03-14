Sikandar: Aamir Khan sends ‘best wishes’ to Salman Khan for Eid release; says THIS about his ‘combination’ with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss

Salman Khan is gearing up to entertain the audience this Eid with his highly anticipated movie Sikandar. It marks his first collaboration with AR Murugadoss. Recently, Aamir Khan sent his ‘best wishes’ to Salman for the film. He also expressed his excitement about the latter’s ‘combination’ with the Ghajini director.

On March 13, 2025, Aamir Khan had a meet-and-greet with the media ahead of his 60th birthday. During the event, the superstar talked about his good friend Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Sikandar. He said, “Salman ko best wishes for Sikandar.”

Aamir further mentioned that the film was arriving on the festive occasion of Eid. He congratulated Salman and wished him luck. The actor stated that everyone was eagerly waiting for the release.

Regarding Salman working with AR Murugadoss, Aamir shared, “Murugadoss is the director jinke saath maine Ghajini ki thi. Woh bahut hi kamaal ke director hain. Toh Murugadoss aur Salman ka combination dekhne mein maza aayega hum logon ko (Murugadoss is the director with whom I did Ghajini. He is a very amazing director. So we will enjoy watching the combination of Murugadoss and Salman).”

He concluded by saying, “So all the very best.”

In Sikandar, the audience will see the fresh pairing of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The action entertainer also stars Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The AR Murugadoss directorial is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Two teasers from the movie have been released, offering a peek into what’s in store for the viewers. Two songs from the album have also been unveiled. Zohra Jabeen is an Eid dance number showcasing the chemistry between Salman and Rashmika, while Bam Bam Bhole is the Holi anthem.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. During the meet-and-greet, he revealed that the film’s release date will be announced on March 14, on the special occasion of his 60th birthday and Holi. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the slice-of-life sports drama will arrive in June 2025. Aamir has also begun working on his dream project, Mahabharat.