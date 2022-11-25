Bhediya Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer rides on Comedy, Performances & VFX

Plot On his visit to Arunachal Pradesh for a forest road project, Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan) is bitten by a wolf on a special but magical night that happens once in a year. Due to the bite, he develops the characteristics of a wolf and also has the ability to transform into a werewolf in certain instances. He is joined by Anika (Kriti Sanon), Panda (Deepak Dobriyal), Janardhan (Abhishek Banerjee), and Jomin (Paalin Kabaak) on this journey of discovering the animal within him. What is the purpose of his turning into a werewolf? What happens to the forest road project? How do Anika, Panda, Janardhan, and Jomin react to his transformation? All the questions are answered in Bhediya.

What works? Bhediya has a novel thought, something not seen before in Hindi cinema. The vision of creating a creature comedy translates well on the screen due to the polished visual effects, that result in some great cinematic shots. It's among the best visual effects for a Hindi Film, not in terms of scale but on the technical front. The 3D also enhances the experience, especially the sequences featuring the wolf. The film rides on some genuinely funny gags, in the first half and the initial few frames in the post-interval scenes. The interactions of Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Paalin Kabaak often bring in laughter. The same can be said for the first few encounters of the trio with the werewolf. Big credit to the dialogue writer for those one-liners. Bhediya also works due to the swift ability of Amar and his writer, Niren Bhatt, to give out a message without taking a preachy path. The post-credit scene is a laugh riot and ensures that you leave the hall with a smile. The music sets up the mood of Bhediya and lends itself beautifully to the world of Arunachal Pradesh.