Shah Rukh Khan’s Chammak Challo singer Akon on seizing the chance to sing a 2.0 version: ‘Bollywood has always been…’

Remember when Senegalese-American singer Akon collaborated with the Vishal-Shekhar duo for Anubhav Sinha's Ra.One? We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's famous track, Chammak Challo which is still cherished among cinephiles. Thirteen years after the song's release, Akon wants to seize the chance to croon its second version if there is a possibility of the film's sequel.

During his interview with the Hindustan Times, Akon expressed that he has been quite close to Bollywood in recent years. The singer stated that he would love to grab the opportunity to sing the 2.0 version of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chammak Challo.

"Bollywood has always been very close to my heart, and if an opportunity to work on Chammak Challo 2.0 presents itself, I would love to grab it," Akon said.

Akon was interacting ahead of his performance at the Cherry Blossom Music Festival in Shillong. The Smack That singer also revealed that he is all set to mark his comeback in Bollywood.

The 51-year-old artist shared that he has been following Indian music quite closely and admitted that he misses Bollywood. Akon spilled the beans about his upcoming Bollywood projects in 2025 and added that he is looking forward to making the announcement soon.

Earlier in March this year, Akon grabbed headlines for attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities in Mumbai, India. The singer gave an electrifying performance at the function back then.

Akon is best known for his songs like Lonely, I Wanna Love You, Smack That, Right Now, Be With You and more.

Meanwhile, Ra.One completed 13 years of its release on October 26, 2024. On the occasion, director Anubhav Sinha expressed that he feels grateful to have worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. His Instagram post also read that SRK taught him a lot on the sets.

Ra.One featured Shah Rukh Khan in two roles: Shekhar Subramaniam, a video game developer, and G.One, a superhero from the game. Kareena Kapoor portrayed Shekhar's wife, Sonia S. Subramaniam. Arjun Rampal took on the role of the villain, Ra.One, a supervillain from the game. In this 2011 film, the characters from the game come to life and face off against each other.

