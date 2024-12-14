Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to surprise fans with his debut show Stardom? Find out
Aryan Khan’s debut series, Stardom, promises surprises, including 18 stars in a pivotal award show scene. Check out the details inside!
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is making waves with his directorial debut, Stardom, even before its release. Recent reports reveal that the series will feature a star-packed award show scene, filmed yesterday, with nearly 18 celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and more.
Aryan Khan, making his directorial debut with Stardom, shot a star-studded award function scene at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, as reported by Mid-day. The sequence, a key plot point in the show, will feature 18 celebrities. The source told the news portal that on Friday, stars like Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Shanaya Kapoor filmed their parts.
The following day, Aryan will shoot with his father, Shah Rukh Khan; Sara Ali Khan; and social media influencer Orhan Awatramani (Orry). Other Bollywood luminaries like Karisma Kapoor, Neelam, and influencers from the industry’s inner circle, including Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor, are also expected to join. Aryan plans to wrap up filming by Sunday.
Aryan Khan’s debut directorial project, Stardom, takes a deep dive into the Bollywood industry, a world he’s grown up in. Led by Mona Singh and Lakshya, this six-episode series explores the struggles of an ambitious newcomer trying to make a mark in the glamorous yet challenging world of film.
Set to premiere on Netflix next year, the series is scripted by Aryan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s own production company.
Meanwhile, the Pathaan actor is gearing up to begin shooting for his upcoming film King in the new year. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan, the action thriller will mark SRK's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan.
The cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. In addition, Shah Rukh has lent his voice to the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King, set to release on December 20, 2024.
