Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS famous dialogue from Pathaan was ‘boring’, opines writer Abbas Tyrewala: ‘I was never in favour…’

Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen with Pathaan after a brief hiatus was welcomed with open arms. While fans lauded the storyline of Siddharth Anand’s action-packed thriller, some of the dialogues delivered by the King of Romance also became extremely popular. Among them was an epic line inspired by John F. Kennedy’s iconic quote. However, dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala believes that there could be nothing more boring than that dialogue. Here’s why he said so!

In the action-thriller film Pathaan , SRK delivered several iconic and memorable dialogues. However, one of the lines that stood out was:

"Ek soldier yeh nahi poochta desh ne uske liye kya kiya, poochta hai woh desh ke liye kya kar sakta hai." ("A soldier doesn’t ask what his country can do for him; he asks what he can do for his country.")

Apparently, it was inspired by an iconic quote delivered by the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy.

While the audience erupted in applause and whistles when the dialogue was delivered by the superstar, dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala didn’t want it to be included in the movie. In an interview with Lallantop Cinema, Abbas stated, “I was never in favor of the Kennedy line, but it was a battle I lost.”

He further revealed that he never wanted to use such an old line in the film and felt he was judging it too harshly. However, director Siddharth Anand, producer Aditya Chopra, and screenplay writer Shridhar Raghavan were all extremely convinced that no other line would justify that particular scene.

The dialogue writer further opined, “I believed that there could be nothing more boring than this line.” Despite not feeling positive about it, he lost the battle to his teammates. However, today he believes that if people love the dialogue, it proves that dialogue writers are not necessarily right all the time.

He emphasized the importance of valuing the opinions of the makers and discussing scripts with more people involved in the film. “Some things happen that don’t belong to you, but people remember you for them,” concluded Abbas Tyrewala.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan , the movie also starred Deepika Padukone , John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.