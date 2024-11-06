Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS gesture left Vikas Khanna crying like a child reveals celebrity Chef: ‘I’ve hosted 4 American Presidents…’

Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his birthday in grand style, receiving wishes from stars and fans alike. The actor took time to respond to many, including chef Vikas Khanna. SRK thanked Khanna for the 'sumptuous dinner in NY', which led the chef to share a heartfelt moment. Despite hosting four U.S. Presidents and numerous world leaders, he said cooking for SRK and his mother at the Bungalow was the greatest honor. He recalled how the actor expressed that he had come to honor a place representing parents and culture, which moved him to tears.

Chef Vikas Khanna took to X to share a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, wishing him a happy birthday with a heartfelt message. SRK responded, thanking the chef for the wonderful dinner in New York and wrote, "Thank u Chef… lots of love to you Vikas and all the best with your future endeavors and thanks for the sumptuous dinner in NY."

Later, Chef Vikas Khanna shared a screenshot of Shah Rukh Khan’s heartfelt comment on his post, where he expressed how cooking for SRK and his mother at Bungalow was the greatest honor of his career.

He reflected on the significance of the moment and wrote, "I’ve hosted 4 American Presidents & almost every major World leader, but cooking for my Maa & YOU at Bungalow have been the biggest honor of my career & life. You are our family, our sibling, our pride, our childhood, our love story, our greatest joy & our best representation."

Vikas shared how SRK had moved him to tears when he held his hand at 'Bungalow' and expressed his deep respect for the place, which represents family, culture, and legacy.

“When you were eating at Bungalow & held my hand & said, 'I’ve not come to just a restaurant, I’ve come to honor a place that represents our parents & our culture'. I cried like a child," he wrote.

He ended his emotional tribute by acknowledging the pride he feels for SRK, referring to him as a 'Lion King' and sending blessings to the mother who raised him.

As soon as Vikas shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with love. Guneet Monga dropped a heart emoji, while one fan expressed, “Two of my fav people in one frame! Thanks for making India proud.” Another fan shared, “This post gave me goosebumps,” while someone else admitted, “I literally cried after reading this.” Another comment read, “Two very humble people together.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming action thriller King, where he will share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film also features Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in prominent roles.

