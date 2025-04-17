Sushmita Sen says ‘saree not sorry’ as she serves wedding sangeet fashion goals in black

Sushmita Sen has always been a trendsetter, whether it is for fashion or for acting. She has been a go-to style inspiration for a while now and definitely carved a space for herself onto people’s fashion watchlists. Making no exception last night, she pulled up to an event in an elegant black outfit. Let’s take a look at how she put the ensemble together.

The actor flaunted an all-black style at the wedding festivities of Meghna Singh and Shantanu Chaudhary. Slaying like a total diva, she looked stunning as she took the stage in style. Opting for a completely contemporary look, she picked a sleeveless cropped blouse. With a square-neck design, the top boasted thick straps.

Keeping it modern for the rest as well, Sen said, ‘Contemporary, but keep it graceful,’ and flaunted a black saree. Choosing a ruffled style, she carefully pleated the dupatta on her shoulder. Letting the design do the talking, she draped the pallu loosely around her. The bottom half featured a mermaid-style fit with layers of ruffles around the hem.

Although difficult to see, it seems like the Aarya actor matched the saree with a pair of black heels, which also seems like the ideal choice. All set to pose for a picture, she looked absolutely fabulous. This outfit is the perfect choice for a sangeet night or a cocktail night. You can also style it for other wedding festivities like the roka and engagement.

Proving why she is a pro at fashion, Sushmita Sen flaunted minimal yet classy jewelry with her attire. She wore a studded, dual-layered necklace and showed off earrings and bracelets from the same set. Adding a couple of rings to the mix, she elevated her outfit with a dazzling clutch.

Carrying her signature style, the diva let her wavy locks fall over her shoulder. Going for a full makeup look, she opted for a contoured yet hydrated base. Adding a hint of cheek tint, she accentuated her eyes with light eyeshadow and mascara. Finally, some highlighter and a rosy pink lip shade tied her look together beautifully.

What do you think of Sushmita’s style for the night?

