Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Shahid Kapoor wins Sanjay Ghodawat Group presents Performer Of The Year

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 was a grand affair with many celebrities from the entertainment industry in attendance. Collaborating with esteemed brands, Pinkvilla presented awards across various categories. Shahid Kapoor bagged the Sanjay Ghodawat Group presents Performer of the Year (Male) award for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

During the fourth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards on March 27, 2025, Shahid Kapoor was honored with the Sanjay Ghodawat Group presents Performer of the Year (Male) award. It was for his work in the 2024 romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actor accepted the trophy with a huge smile.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a sci-fi rom-com in which Shahid Kapoor starred opposite Kriti Sanon. He plays the role of Aryan Agnihotri, a robotics engineer who falls in love with SIFRA, a robot. A lot of chaos ensues as he introduces her to his family and decides to marry her. TBMAUJ was released in cinemas on February 9, 2024. It can now be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

In 2025, Shahid Kapoor was seen in the movie Deva. The action thriller that portrayed him as a cop was released on January 31. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie, reportedly titled Arjun Ustara, with Vishal Bhardwaj. Triptii Dimri has been cast as the female lead. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor looked extremely handsome as he graced the PSSI Awards 2025. Dressed in a sheer black shirt and pants paired with a jacket, he flaunted his style at the ceremony. Many other Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Kajol, Sushmita Sen, Rashmika Mandanna, and more were present for the awards night. Himesh Reshammiya set the stage on fire with his energetic performance.

