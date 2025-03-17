How would Jab We Met’s iconic phone call scene change if Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor starrer was made today? Imtiaz Ali reveals

Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, is one of the most popular romantic comedies in Bollywood. The phone call scene in which Geet curses Anshuman is considered to be iconic. Director Imtiaz Ali recently revealed how the scene would change if the movie were made today.

In a recent conversation with Komal Nahta for Game Changers, Imtiaz Ali was asked if the phone call scene would be different had Jab We Met been made in today’s times. In response, he said, “Gaaliyan shayad aur zyada tezz ho sakti thi (The abuses could have probably been more intense). Abuses would have been sharper.”

The filmmaker shared that he would love to see Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Geet giving some extremely ‘dirty’ curses. He said that it would have been more fun since it would be unexpected. Imtiaz added that this would have even shocked Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya. He stated that Aditya would think even he himself doesn’t know such ‘low-level’ abuses. “Toh aur maza aata (Then it would be more fun),” he concluded.

Jab We Met was released in 2007. The rom-com received a lot of love for its story, performances, dialogues, music, and more. It revolves around Aditya, a heartbroken businessman whose outlook towards life changes when he meets Geet, a bubbly girl.

Director Imtiaz Ali has been asked about the possibility of a sequel many times. In 2024, he exclusively told Pinkvilla that there were no plans for it. He shared, “Well, no. No Love Aaj Kal 3, no Jab We Met 2 as of now. I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel, but let's see.” He further expressed, “I never say never, but no plan as of now.”

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali has three projects in his lineup. These include the romcom The Idiot of Istanbul, a period love story film, and a romantic drama series, O Saathi Re. The show featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal will arrive on Netflix soon.