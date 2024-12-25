Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Suhana Khan with mom Gauri Khan, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani and more celebrate Christmas at Zoya Akhtar’s house

Bollywood celebrated Christmas 2024 in style, with several actors and filmmakers holding special celebrations for the film fraternity members. Similarly, Zoya Akhtar had a special brunch at her residence, where Bollywood stars gathered to enjoy the festival together. It soon turned into a star-studded event as several stars, including Shahid Kapoor with his wife, Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter, Suhana Khan with mom Gauri Khan, Farhan Akhtar with his wife, Shibani Dandekar, and many more marked their presence.

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a classic tee and blue jeans. He paired it with black shoes, pairing his look with sunglasses for a cool vibe. He was accompanied by his Mira Rajput, who reflected the festive spirit perfectly in a bright, short red dress styled with black heels and a stylish black bag.

She kept her makeup minimal, letting her open hair and natural beauty shine on a bright day. They gave a couple of goals as they made a stunning entrance and posed together, showcasing their holiday joy.

Suhana Khan, who debuted with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies, arrived at the filmmaker's residence looking chic in a black sleeveless sundress with colorful prints that stole the show. She paired it with heels and open hair, and her subtle makeup complemented her youthful style.

Alongside her mother, Gauri Khan also attended the Christmas celebration. She came separately and looked elegant in wide-legged jeans, a crisp white shirt, and a beige cap. She paired it with dainty earrings, high heels, and a neat bun, showcasing her poised fashion sense.

Farhan Akhtar opted for a relaxed, comfortable, all-black look with a white tee and loose pants. He completed the look with neon shoes that gave an edge to his look.

He was joined by his wife, Shibani Dandekar, who reflected the Christmas theme in a red skirt and white sleeveless top. She accessorized her outfit with black footwear and tied her hair back in a messy bun with a few loose strands framing her face.

Ishaan Khatter joined his brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Rajput in a casual look. He wore a grey top and jeans with black-and-white shoes.

In addition to them, Fardeen Khan attended the celebration in a blue shirt, white pants, light brown shoes, and sunglasses. Maheep, Sanjay Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, and others were also spotted arriving at the bash.

All in all, Zoya Akhtar's Christmas celebration was a star-studded affair. It was filled with celebs putting their best fashion foot forward in the cozy get-together.

