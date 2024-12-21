Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan look splendid as they arrive together at NMACC Arts Cafe Preview night, Suhana Khan joins; WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted with his wife, Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan as they made a stylish entry at NMACC Arts Cafe Preview night.
Shah Rukh Khan grabs attention wherever he goes and his charisma never fails to charm the people around him. Recently, the Bollywood's much-loved star was spotted with his wife, Gauri Khan as the power couple made their way at the exclusive preview night of the NMACC Arts Café. They stunned in all-black ensembles accompanied by their daughter Suhana Khan.
Take a look: