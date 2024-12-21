Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan look splendid as they arrive together at NMACC Arts Cafe Preview night, Suhana Khan joins; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted with his wife, Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan as they made a stylish entry at NMACC Arts Cafe Preview night.

Sakshi N
Written by Sakshi N , Writer
Updated on Dec 22, 2024 | 12:11 AM IST | 5.5K
SRK and Gauri prove again why they are called king and queen of Bollywood; WATCH
Pic credits: Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan grabs attention wherever he goes and his charisma never fails to charm the people around him. Recently, the Bollywood's much-loved star was spotted with his wife, Gauri Khan as the power couple made their way at the exclusive preview night of the NMACC Arts Café. They stunned in all-black ensembles accompanied by their daughter Suhana Khan. 

Take a look: 


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakshi N

With a post graduation in journalism and additional specialisation in news reporting and an interest for Cinema, Sakshi

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles