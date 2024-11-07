Shanaya Kapoor watches Singham Again with brother Jahaan and Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini; heaps praise on Arjun Kapoor

On the occasion of Diwali, Rohit Shetty dropped Singham Again on the big screen. Since then, the actioner has been met with positive reviews from fans and critics alike. On November 6, Shanaya Kapoor went to watch the movie along with her brother Jahaan and Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan. After watching the mass entertainer, Shanaya heaped praise on Arjun Kapoor for playing the antagonist in it.

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s kids, Shanaya and Jahaan were spotted exiting a movie theatre in Mumbai. While the siblings enjoyed the evening watching Singham Again, they were joined by Binny and Family actress Anjini Dhawan. For the outing, the young celebs went with casual fits. Shanaya Kapoor was spotted wearing a plain white t-shirt along with gray trousers and expensive slippers.

As for her brother Jahaan, he went for the movie night donning a black tee with beige pants and black slippers. Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan chose to wear a comfy, loose t-shirt with black cargo pants and white sneakers. The youngsters sat in the same car and left the venue.

After watching the movie, Shanaya took to her Instagram stories and heaped praise on Arjun Kapoor. Sharing a picture of one of his scenes in the action film, she wrote, “You literally set the screen on fire.”

Singham Again is currently going strong at the box office. While Arjun plays a negative character in the movie, the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe franchise also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

A couple of days ago, the 2 States actor took to his social media to express his gratitude to Shetty for believing in him with the character. Kapoor penned in his emotional note, “Fifteen months ago, @itsrohitshetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn’t disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience.”

The young star further added, “Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka! I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express. The BOY you fell in love with in Ishaqzaade has grown into the MAN whose manic energy and madness you have embraced in Singham Again. Your belief in me means the world and your encouragement fuels my passion. Thank you for this amazing journey. #SinghamAgain”

