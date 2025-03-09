Shawn Mendes honors Virat Kohli and dons number 18 jersey; gives special shoutout to Indian team ahead of Champions Trophy final

Shawn Mendes captivated the audience with his debut performance at Lollapalooza in Mumbai on March 8. Famous for chartbusters like Stitches and Senorita, the singer embraced Indian culture in a heartfelt way. As a tribute, he donned Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli’s number 18 jersey while performing, delighting his fans.

Flaunting his jersey to the cheering crowd, Shawn Mendes said, "India, I know you have a big, important cricket game tomorrow. Good luck. I hope everything goes well for you." His special shoutout to India’s cricket team was a tribute to their upcoming ICC Tournament final against New Zealand, scheduled to be held today (March 9) in Dubai.

Before his Lollapalooza performance, Shawn Mendes was seen exploring the streets of Mumbai. The Señorita singer visited the bustling Colaba Causeway market for a shopping spree with his team. Numerous photos and videos of his outing surfaced online, quickly going viral across social media platforms.

Reflecting on his experience, Shawn Mendes expressed that the past three days had been among the most magical of his life and described the visit as truly special. His appreciation for India was evident during his performance, as he incorporated Hindi phrases like “Dher sara pyaar” and “Dhanyawad,” which thrilled the audience.

In response, the crowd showed their immense love by singing along to his songs in unison, often leaving him in awe. Each guitar solo sparked spontaneous singalongs, highlighting the audience’s enthusiasm and making it clear that they couldn’t get enough of his performance.

Lollapalooza India 2025 is set to conclude today, March 9, after an electrifying showcase of diverse musical genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM, and techno.

This year’s star-studded lineup features global icons like Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, and Aurora, alongside Indian powerhouses such as Raftaar and Hanumankind.

Renowned artists and bands, including Green Day, Glass Animals, Zedd, Cory Wong, John Summit, Nothing But Thieves, Lisa Mishra, and Niladri Kumar, are also set to captivate the audience with their performances. Spanning 20 hours across four dynamic stages, the festival promises an unforgettable musical experience.