Shoojit Sircar slams top Bollywood actors for charging high fees; says, ‘directors will stop…’

Amid growing discussions about skyrocketing star salaries and inflated entourage expenses in Bollywood, renowned director Shoojit Sircar has delivered a blunt and cautionary warning: well-known actors must rethink their pay demands or face the possibility of fading out in an industry that’s increasingly focused on costs, adding that "directors will stop approaching them."

In a recent interview with ANI, Shoojit Sircar stressed that filmmaking should focus on creative vision rather than celebrity salaries. He refrained from commenting extensively on the demands of entourages or actor fees but made it clear that stars must reduce their pay.

He warned that if they don't, directors may stop seeking them out. Shoojit further emphasized that if a director envisions a particular shot, the priority should be to invest more in that vision rather than compromising it to accommodate an actor’s fee.

The acclaimed director behind films like Piku, October, and Madras Cafe shared that he and his producing partner, Ronnie Lahiri, have always worked within strict budget constraints. He explained that they have consistently kept costs under control, which has resulted in fewer complaints.

According to Shoojit, actors involved in their projects understand that while his films may not have large budgets, they are driven by sincerity and passion.

The filmmaker also criticized the industry's creative stagnation, pointing out that the Hindi film industry is struggling due to an overabundance of filmmakers playing it safe.

He stated that there is a noticeable absence of risk-taking and emphasized that the industry cannot rely on retelling the same stories. According to him, no matter the genre, it’s crucial to bring new, thought-provoking ideas to the forefront.

Sircar’s most recent release, I Want To Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan, received praise from critics but faced challenges at the box office. In a previous interview with NDTV, he admitted feeling disoriented by its theatrical performance but expressed that now, with the film available on OTT platforms, it is finally connecting with its audience.

Meanwhile, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, stands as the only significant box office success of the year so far.

