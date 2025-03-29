Chhaava Box Office India Day 44: Vicky Kaushal's movie goes stronger on seventh Saturday; nets good Rs 1.55 crore
Chhaava has recorded Rs 1.55 crore net business on 44th day at the Hindi box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is inching closer to Rs 550 crore.
Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is the first blockbuster of 2025 in Bollywood. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the film explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj who fought a battle with Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava has been going stronger in seventh weekend.
Chhaava Witnesses Good Jump; Nets Rs 1.55 Crore
Released on February 14, 2025, Chhaava earned Rs 1.55 crore on seventh Saturday at the box office. This noticeable jump came a day after the historical drama collected Rs 90 lakh last Friday.
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer fetched Rs 543 crore in six weeks of its theatrical run. The cume collection of Laxman Utekar's blockbuster directorial stands at Rs 545.45 crore. Dinesh Vijan's production requires Rs 5 crore more to achieve its target of Rs 550 crore.
Net India Collections Of Chhaava Till 7th Saturday Are As Follows:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 81 crore
|Week 4
|Rs 38 crore
|Week 5
|Rs 30.50 crore
|Week 6
|Rs 14.4 crore
|Seventh Friday
|Rs 90 lakh
|Seventh Saturday
|Rs 1.55 crore
|Total
|Rs 545.45 crore
Can Chhaava Outperform Jawan?
It things work out in its favour, Chhaava has the potential to achieve more than its target finish. It lies on the third spot under Jawan and Stree 2 in the list of highest grossing Bollywood movies. Chhaava is expected to touch Jawan's lifetime business which was Rs 558 crore.
Meanwhile, Chhaava will meet Sikandar at the box office on Sunday. Vicky Kaushal's actioner is likely to lose screen count after the arrival of Salman Khan's highly-anticipated movie.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
