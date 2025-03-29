Chhaava Box Office India Day 44: Vicky Kaushal's movie goes stronger on seventh Saturday; nets good Rs 1.55 crore

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava is the first blockbuster of 2025 in Bollywood. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the film explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj who fought a battle with Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava has been going stronger in seventh weekend.

Chhaava Witnesses Good Jump; Nets Rs 1.55 Crore

Released on February 14, 2025, Chhaava earned Rs 1.55 crore on seventh Saturday at the box office. This noticeable jump came a day after the historical drama collected Rs 90 lakh last Friday.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer fetched Rs 543 crore in six weeks of its theatrical run. The cume collection of Laxman Utekar's blockbuster directorial stands at Rs 545.45 crore. Dinesh Vijan's production requires Rs 5 crore more to achieve its target of Rs 550 crore.

Net India Collections Of Chhaava Till 7th Saturday Are As Follows:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 209 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Week 3 Rs 81 crore Week 4 Rs 38 crore Week 5 Rs 30.50 crore Week 6 Rs 14.4 crore Seventh Friday Rs 90 lakh Seventh Saturday Rs 1.55 crore Total Rs 545.45 crore

Can Chhaava Outperform Jawan?

It things work out in its favour, Chhaava has the potential to achieve more than its target finish. It lies on the third spot under Jawan and Stree 2 in the list of highest grossing Bollywood movies. Chhaava is expected to touch Jawan's lifetime business which was Rs 558 crore.

Meanwhile, Chhaava will meet Sikandar at the box office on Sunday. Vicky Kaushal's actioner is likely to lose screen count after the arrival of Salman Khan's highly-anticipated movie.

Advertisement

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.