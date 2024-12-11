Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 becomes most searched Bollywood film on Google in 2024; Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi leads among web series

Since 2024 will soon come to an end, Google released its highly anticipated Year in Search 2024 report that gives a glimpse into what Indian's searched more on the platform. The spot most searched Bollywood film was taken by the biggest blockbuster of the year, Stree 2, with 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies making it into the list.

Apart from making audiences visit the theatres, Sharddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 also made Google users curious. The much-awaited horror-comedy sequel's first position reflects the audience's love for it

The third spot was taken by another Hindi film, Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail with a relatable story line that showcased societal struggles in an authentic way. It was the talk of the town for a long time due to its meaningful storyline and highlights the diverse choice of the users.

Moreover, India’s official entry to the Oscars, Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies, took the fourth spot. The film touched the hearts of audiences due to its unique story about two brides lost in the chaos of rural India. It was produced by Aamir Khan and the social commentary in the film with its simplicity won the hearts of Indians.

In the OTT space, Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated debut show, emerged as the most-searched show of 2024. As the filmmaker recreated his big-screen grandeur for Netflix, people wanted to know more about it, its storyline, cast, historical perspective and more.

It featured a stellar cast, including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Manisha Koirala. Sequel for the web series has already been announced by Netflix but no details have been confirmed by it. This show was followed by Mirzapur that continues to draw interest of the audiences.

