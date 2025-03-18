Sidhu Moosewala’s brother Shubhdeep Singh turns 1; family celebrates birthday with former Punjab CM: WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The iconic Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala continues to live on in the hearts of his countless fans despite his untimely demise. Months after his passing, his parents welcomed a baby boy, bringing a ray of hope into their lives. Recently, his younger brother, Shubhdeep Singh, marked his first birthday with a heartfelt celebration, featuring a cake-cutting ceremony attended by family and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

A heartwarming video of the celebration is now going viral, showing the little one dressed in a black kurta-pyjama with a pink turban, looking absolutely adorable. In the clip, he is seen in his mother Charan Kaur's arms, while his father Balkaur Singh stands beside them as the family gathers for the cake-cutting.

After the cake was cut, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offered a piece to the toddler, but he didn’t eat it, and his father ended up taking the bite instead. A large cutout of Sidhu Moosewala stood in the background, surrounded by colorful balloons, making the moment even more special.

Sidhu Moosewala, originally named Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, became a household name in Punjabi music with his impactful songs and lyrics. His untimely death left his admirers in shock, creating an irreplaceable gap in the industry. A few months after the heartbreaking loss, his father, Balkaur Singh, shared the joyous news on social media, announcing the arrival of their newborn son.

He turned to Instagram to express his emotions, sharing a heartfelt message. He credited the arrival of their newborn to the blessings and prayers of Sidhu Moosewala’s countless fans. Grateful for their unwavering support, he reassured everyone that his wife Charan Kaur was in good health and extended his heartfelt thanks to well-wishers for standing by them during this journey.

